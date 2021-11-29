Security has said they have recovered more bomb making materials in Nabweru, a Kampala suburb as part of their ongoing operations targeting suspected Allied Democratic Forces(ADF) terror cells in the country.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said following the twin blasts that targeted the Central Police Station and along parliamentary avenue in Kampala, a joint security team has continued to carry out operations targeting ADF cells in various parts of the country.

He said last week, the operations led them to a home of one of the suspects in Nabweru, a Kampala suburb where several bomb making materials were recovered.

“As we continue to disrupt plans by the ADF terrors cells to carry out more attacks on the country and cause more collateral damage on Ugandans, we recovered an assortment of bomb making materials including those used in making explosive belts and suicide vests in Nabweru,”Enanga said.

“We recovered a sack of capacitors, two suicide vests, an assortment of nails and 21 rounds of AK 47 ammunitions and we are trying to recover the gun we think is in the hands of the terrorists.”

The police spokesperson said operations targeting the ADF cells that had first engaged in kidnap for ransom and later shootings before resorting to suicide bomb attacks will continue with a sole aim of deterring, disrupting and dismantling the terror organization infrastructure in the country.

“Preventing these criminal terrorist attacks is number one priority and we are now trying to pursue most of the agents, collaborators and operatives who have gone into hiding. We believe most of them have gone out of Kampala Metropolitan Area but we are tracking them for arrest,”Enanga noted.

The development comes on the backdrop of reports, especially from international media that Uganda has finally been given greenlight by the Democratic Republic of Congo to pursue ADF .

On Sunday, AFP reported that DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has raised an option of allowing Ugandan troops onto his soil to flush out ADF.

“President (Felix) Tshisekedi has already raised the option of allowing Ugandan troops to enter Congolese territory to chase ADF terrorists together with UN troops,” a presidential adviser told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“But Ugandan troops will not cross the border tonight or tomorrow. All procedures must first be respected, especially with respect to parliament and the DR Congo military command,” he said.

A European diplomat confirmed the news, telling AFP: “We have been informed via our regular channels that President Tshisekedi has authorised Ugandan troops to cross the border to fight the ADF.”