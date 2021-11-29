President Museveni has commissioned a primary school in Tanzania to fulfil a presidential pledge he made to the late Tanzanian President, John Pombe Magufuli (RIP).

Museveni, who is currently in Tanzania used this chance to commission the school on Monday, while being flanked by Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The school was named “Museveni Nursery and Primary School” and it is located in Nyabirezi Village, Chato district, which is also the home and final resting district of the late Maguli.

Museveni’s school sits on 11.4 Acres of land. It has an administration block, sixteen classrooms, two staff rooms, a resource centre, dining hall, kitchen, and two Kindergarten classrooms.

Tanzanian President, Samia Suluhu Hassan thanked Museveni for investing over $ 1.6 million (About 5.6 billion shs) in Tanzania, and said, “it is not an easy feat”.

Suluhu said: “You have invested over $1.6 million, Chato loves you so much. What you have done to the people of Chato can only be related to saying which goes that: ‘Give a fish to someone and they will be healed of hunger for the night but teach them how to fish and they will forever be healed for their lives,'” she said.

Museveni said that the late Magufuli told him that they should construct a school in Chato and name it Museveni.

“I do not know why he told me so but I later got the sense of it when I realised this place is called Nyabirezi which in our old local dialect is in Kinyankore and is attached to some elements in cattle keeping,” he said.

It is not the first time that Museveni makes contributions to schools outside Uganda and especially Tanzania.

Museveni also reportedly spent Shs1.7b to build schools in Muleba district, also located in Geita region. These are located in Nyaligamba, Muhutwe, Kamachumi and at Nyamiyaga Murongo

In 2015, Museveni donated Shs700m towards the construction of a school in Rwanda. Four years earlier (July 2017) Museveni had given Shs780m to Nalukunga Primary School on the same country.