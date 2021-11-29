Minister for Education and Sports Janet Kataaha Museveni is set to host the second Youth Convention on Thursday this week.

The Convention will be virtually held on Zoom, under the theme of “Entrepreneurship and Intrapreneurship: Emerging Critical Skills for the 21st Century Youth”.

It is organised by the Uganda Youth Forum in partnership with Uganda Christian Lawyers Fraternity.

In her weekly letters to the youth, Janet Museveni said that “this week is a very special week for our young people across the country.”

Janet Museveni said that Uganda has one of the youngest populations in the world with about 78% under the age of 30, something that poses a challenge in terms of unemployment, high dependency, violence and crime.

“However, the young population has great potential for development; hence an opportunity for us as a country to harness the demographic dividends. This can be done through being intentional in human capital development through skilling, re-tooling, attitude and mindset change and promoting education that touches the head, the heart and the hands,” the minister said in her letter.

“This convention is, therefore, timely especially given our COVID-19 situation and the impact it has had on young people, businesses and the economy. We are privileged to have experts like Mr. Charles Ocici from Enterprise Uganda, Mr. Paul Wafula from Inspire Synergy, Prof. Patrick Ogwang (remember Covidex?) from Mbarara University of Science and Technology and many young leaders with inspiring stories who will be participating in the interactive panel discussions; not forgetting pastor Wilson Bugembe, who will be on hand to entertain us.”

She encouraged those interested to register for the convention to register via: https://t.co/wQuvKle8UW

“I look forward to interacting with you during the convention and would like to thank the leadership of Uganda Youth Forum and Uganda Christian Lawyers Fraternity for organising the convention. I am confident that it will add value in empowering our young people in the areas of entrepreneurship, intrapreneurship, mindset change and equipping them with the requisite technical and soft skills for the 21st Century Youth,” she summed up.