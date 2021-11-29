The Minister for East African Affairs Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has dismissed reports attributing her to a presidential bid in 2026.

On a statement from the Public Relations Officer for the Ministry, Samuel Bishop, Kadaga said that the reports circulating on social media showing she has interested herself in the presidential seat are “intended to cause disharmony” in the country.

“For the last one week, there has been circulation on social media fictitious posters of Rt Hon Kadaga as a candidate for President 2026. The same posters and allegations were posted on social media in May 2021, a matter that has been reported to the Uganda Communications Commission and the Security Agencies,” the statement reads in part.

“This is to clarify that the posters are fake and intended to cause disharmony in the country,” the statement continues.

The former speaker now wants UCC to take action on whoever is behind the posters citing the computer misuse ACT.

Kadaga in the run-up to the CEC position in 2020 claimed that she delivered the age limit for President Museveni otherwise, he was gone “to Rwakitura”.

However, in a meeting later, President Museveni dismissed claims By Kadaga.

In the meeting that stretched for more than five hours at State House, Museveni, according to sources, rubbished claims by Kadaga that she had paved the way for him to stand again by ensuring the smooth passage of the age-limit removal bill.

Kadaga had made the claims last year while campaigning to become the second national vice chairman for the NRM.

The president according to sources said it is not true that the Kamuli Woman MP working as speaker of Parliament helped push the bill.

“If you say you helped me push the age limit bill, you are wrong. Nankabirwa had convinced me she was a good mobiliser in parliament and I was ready to go for a referendum,” Museveni told the meeting.

Kadaga becomes the second high-profile official in Museveni’s government to distance themselves from the top seat.

In August this year, former Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda dismissed reports linking him to the presidency in 2026.

“I have read social media postings and suggestions that I should run for President in 2026. I would like to make it known that I have no such intentions or plans,” he said in a post on Twitter.

Rugunda was made a special envoy in the president’s office after being dropped as Prime Minister and replaced by Robinah Nabbanja.