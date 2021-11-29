Nominations for the first ever Janzi Awards have been announced.
This is the inaugural Janzi Awards event, and it will take place on December, 11 and 12, 2021 at the Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala.
According to the organisers, the awards seek to honour and celebrate artistic and creative excellence of Ugandans in the Creative and Arts Industry. Over 300 creative arts personalities have been nominated.
Next Media Group CEO Kin Kariisa, the Dean of the School of Liberal and Performing Arts at Makerere University Dr. Patrick Mangeni, and Irene Kaggwa-Sewankambo the Executive Director of Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) were among several high-profile guests who announced the nominees on Friday Sheraton Hotel.
The organisers said in a press statement that the nominees were drawn from 96 categories and 9 domains which encompass Music, Performing Arts, Collecting Societies, Film & Video, Visual Arts & Crafts, Books & Publishing, Software & Innovations, Cultural & National Heritage, Support Services.
“Members of the Janzi Awards Academy will review the nominees after the public vote is closed on the 5th of December and vote for the winners in all 96 categories. The public vote constitutes 30% of the overall winner’s vote,” the statement reads in part.
Musician Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso has been pitted against Eddy Kenzo and Fik Fameica for the Male Artist of the Year Award, while Azawi with her “slow dancing” will compete against Sheebah Karungi (Nakyuuka) and Spice Diana (Body) for the Female Artist of the Year Award.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Outstanding Album of the Year
Azawi (African Music)
Ykee Benda (Kirabo)
Eddy Kenzo (Made in Africa)
Outstanding Song of the Year
Mudra (Muyaayu)
Mr.Eezzy (Tumbiiza Sound)
Pallaso (Malamu)
Pia Pounds (Tupaate)
Emerging Artist Award
Mudra (Muyaayu)
Zex Bilangilangi (Nalinda)
Mr.Eezzy (Tumbiiza Sound)
Outstanding Photographer
Oscar Ntege
Edgar Batte
Paddy Muramura
Outstanding Fashion Designer
Stella Atal
Abbas Kaijuka
Discrete Ug
Outstanding Stylist in Fashion
Tazibone Solomon
Mavo Kampala
Larry Casual
Outstanding Make Up Artist
Esther Nakaziba
Monafaces
Imani Makeup Studio
Outstanding Graphics Designer
Kirigoola Benon
Armup Media
Reagan Nalikka
Outstanding Interior Designer
Po Designz
One100_int-ug
Muti Interiors
Outstanding Landscape Designer
Barefoot Landscaping
Divine Landscapes Ltd
Katooke Landscape
Outstanding Architect
Jonathan Nsubuga
William Henry Ssentoogo
Henry Twahiirwa
Outstanding Copywriter
Eric Mununuzi (Bosco campaign)
Henry Onen (I Choose Peace – IPOD)
Adonia Waibale (GoTV, DSTV)
Outstanding Book
The First Woman (Written by Jeniffer Nsubuga)
Zura Maids (Written by Apio Atuko)
Deserted (Written by Bob Godfrey Kisiki)
Outstanding Children’s Storybook
Namulanda (By Walaabyeki Magoba)
Munini The weeping Bean (By Rachel Twinomugisha)
Battle of the Jungle Book (By Agaba Denis)
Outstanding Children’s Book Illustrator
Philip Nsamba
Davis Bamwine
Tumuhaise John Baptist
Outstanding Fiction Writer
Beatrice Lamwaka (Butterfly Dreams)
Bridget Ankunda (Do Not Love Me in English)
Mathias Mulumba (Poet, Novelist, Short storywriter)
Outstanding Non- Fiction Writer
Charles Peter Mayiga (Work and Prosper)
Joyce Mpanga (It’s a Pity She is Not a Boy)
Jimmy Spire Ssentongo (What I saw when I died.)
Outstanding Cartoonist
Jimmy Spire Ssentongo
Kwizera Arnold
Chris Ogon Atukwasize
Outstanding Newspaper/Magazine Columnist
Allan Tacca (“Will Tomorrow’s African Soldiers Die for the Continent’s Despots?”)
Yusuf Kajura (The Observer)
Esther Namugogi (New Vision)
Best Vlogger
Kisaaka Elizabeth (Transform Africa, Global Unites)
Nakamanya Lynnet (How I am Surviving in Covid 19, How to Make Barkcloth in Uganda)
Otwong Wile Ki Otwong (V-loger Influencer from Acholiland)
Outstanding Podcaster
Lucy Chihandae (The World is Ours)
Nabuguzi Kiwanuka (We need to heal)
Prudence Nyamishana (Adult, Bullying)
SOFTWARE & INNOVATIONS
Outstanding Software Programmer
Emmanuel Isabirye
Kenneth Kwesiga
Sedrick Otolo
Outstanding Software Designer
Loft technologies
Javanet Systems
Jen troy
CULTURAL & NATIONAL HERITAGE
Outstanding Community Museum
Igongo Museum (South Western Uganda)
Koogere Foundation Cultural Museum (Tooro)
Madi Cultural Museum (Moyo District)
Outstanding Art Gallery
Magezi Art Exhibition
Afriart Gallery
Umoja art gallery
Outstanding Community Library
Kawempe Youth Centre
Kitengesa Community Library
Bundibugyo Community Library
Outstanding Public Library
Nakaseke Telecenter and Library (Nakaseke)
Soroti Public Library (Soroti)
Kabale Public Library (Kabale)
Domestic Tourism Award
Ritah Karungi Abwooli
Hellenah Olga Namutamba
Traditional Medicine Innovator Award
Bro Fr Anatoli Wasswa (First fully fledged herbal medicine clinic in the country)
Prof. Patrick Ogwang (Developer of Covidex)
Balibawo Herbert (Traditional skills in Bone Setting)
SUPPORT SERVICES
Outstanding Talent Manager
Julius Kyazze
Martin Beta Muhumuza
Dorothy Nabunjo
Outstanding Emcees
Patrick Mujjuko
Brian Mulondo
MC Kats
Outstanding Promoters
Talent Africa 256
Kasana Events
Kt promotions
Outstanding Event Producer
Fenon
Events Warehouse
Swangz Avenue
