Nominations for the first ever Janzi Awards have been announced.

This is the inaugural Janzi Awards event, and it will take place on December, 11 and 12, 2021 at the Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala.

According to the organisers, the awards seek to honour and celebrate artistic and creative excellence of Ugandans in the Creative and Arts Industry. Over 300 creative arts personalities have been nominated.

Next Media Group CEO Kin Kariisa, the Dean of the School of Liberal and Performing Arts at Makerere University Dr. Patrick Mangeni, and Irene Kaggwa-Sewankambo the Executive Director of Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) were among several high-profile guests who announced the nominees on Friday Sheraton Hotel.

The organisers said in a press statement that the nominees were drawn from 96 categories and 9 domains which encompass Music, Performing Arts, Collecting Societies, Film & Video, Visual Arts & Crafts, Books & Publishing, Software & Innovations, Cultural & National Heritage, Support Services.

“Members of the Janzi Awards Academy will review the nominees after the public vote is closed on the 5th of December and vote for the winners in all 96 categories. The public vote constitutes 30% of the overall winner’s vote,” the statement reads in part.

Musician Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso has been pitted against Eddy Kenzo and Fik Fameica for the Male Artist of the Year Award, while Azawi with her “slow dancing” will compete against Sheebah Karungi (Nakyuuka) and Spice Diana (Body) for the Female Artist of the Year Award.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Outstanding Album of the Year

Azawi (African Music)

Ykee Benda (Kirabo)

Eddy Kenzo (Made in Africa)

Outstanding Song of the Year

Mudra (Muyaayu)

Mr.Eezzy (Tumbiiza Sound)

Pallaso (Malamu)

Pia Pounds (Tupaate)

Emerging Artist Award

Mudra (Muyaayu)

Zex Bilangilangi (Nalinda)

Mr.Eezzy (Tumbiiza Sound)

Outstanding Photographer

Oscar Ntege

Edgar Batte

Paddy Muramura

Outstanding Fashion Designer

Stella Atal

Abbas Kaijuka

Discrete Ug

Outstanding Stylist in Fashion

Tazibone Solomon

Mavo Kampala

Larry Casual

Outstanding Make Up Artist

Esther Nakaziba

Monafaces

Imani Makeup Studio

Outstanding Graphics Designer

Kirigoola Benon

Armup Media

Reagan Nalikka

Outstanding Interior Designer

Po Designz

One100_int-ug

Muti Interiors

Outstanding Landscape Designer

Barefoot Landscaping

Divine Landscapes Ltd

Katooke Landscape

Outstanding Architect

Jonathan Nsubuga

William Henry Ssentoogo

Henry Twahiirwa

Outstanding Copywriter

Eric Mununuzi (Bosco campaign)

Henry Onen (I Choose Peace – IPOD)

Adonia Waibale (GoTV, DSTV)

Outstanding Book

The First Woman (Written by Jeniffer Nsubuga)

Zura Maids (Written by Apio Atuko)

Deserted (Written by Bob Godfrey Kisiki)

Outstanding Children’s Storybook

Namulanda (By Walaabyeki Magoba)

Munini The weeping Bean (By Rachel Twinomugisha)

Battle of the Jungle Book (By Agaba Denis)

Outstanding Children’s Book Illustrator

Philip Nsamba

Davis Bamwine

Tumuhaise John Baptist

Outstanding Fiction Writer

Beatrice Lamwaka (Butterfly Dreams)

Bridget Ankunda (Do Not Love Me in English)

Mathias Mulumba (Poet, Novelist, Short storywriter)

Outstanding Non- Fiction Writer

Charles Peter Mayiga (Work and Prosper)

Joyce Mpanga (It’s a Pity She is Not a Boy)

Jimmy Spire Ssentongo (What I saw when I died.)

Outstanding Cartoonist

Jimmy Spire Ssentongo

Kwizera Arnold

Chris Ogon Atukwasize

Outstanding Newspaper/Magazine Columnist

Allan Tacca (“Will Tomorrow’s African Soldiers Die for the Continent’s Despots?”)

Yusuf Kajura (The Observer)

Esther Namugogi (New Vision)

Best Vlogger

Kisaaka Elizabeth (Transform Africa, Global Unites)

Nakamanya Lynnet (How I am Surviving in Covid 19, How to Make Barkcloth in Uganda)

Otwong Wile Ki Otwong (V-loger Influencer from Acholiland)

Outstanding Podcaster

Lucy Chihandae (The World is Ours)

Nabuguzi Kiwanuka (We need to heal)

Prudence Nyamishana (Adult, Bullying)

SOFTWARE & INNOVATIONS

Outstanding Software Programmer

Emmanuel Isabirye

Kenneth Kwesiga

Sedrick Otolo

Outstanding Software Designer

Loft technologies

Javanet Systems

Jen troy

CULTURAL & NATIONAL HERITAGE

Outstanding Community Museum

Igongo Museum (South Western Uganda)

Koogere Foundation Cultural Museum (Tooro)

Madi Cultural Museum (Moyo District)

Outstanding Art Gallery

Magezi Art Exhibition

Afriart Gallery

Umoja art gallery

Outstanding Community Library

Kawempe Youth Centre

Kitengesa Community Library

Bundibugyo Community Library

Outstanding Public Library

Nakaseke Telecenter and Library (Nakaseke)

Soroti Public Library (Soroti)

Kabale Public Library (Kabale)

Domestic Tourism Award

Ritah Karungi Abwooli

Hellenah Olga Namutamba

Traditional Medicine Innovator Award

Bro Fr Anatoli Wasswa (First fully fledged herbal medicine clinic in the country)

Prof. Patrick Ogwang (Developer of Covidex)

Balibawo Herbert (Traditional skills in Bone Setting)

SUPPORT SERVICES

Outstanding Talent Manager

Julius Kyazze

Martin Beta Muhumuza

Dorothy Nabunjo

Outstanding Emcees

Patrick Mujjuko

Brian Mulondo

MC Kats

Outstanding Promoters

Talent Africa 256

Kasana Events

Kt promotions

Outstanding Event Producer

Fenon

Events Warehouse

Swangz Avenue