The management of the national carrier, Uganda Airlines has revealed that plans are underway to add grasshoppers also locally known as Nsenene to their menu.

“We are considering adding Nsenene, a Ugandan delicacy to our menu for regional and international flights on request,” Uganda Airlines said in a statement.

The revelation came on the backdrop of a public uproar after a went viral showing a man vending the insects on the airlines.

In the video that has since gone viral on social media, an unidentified man was seen vending grasshoppers that he had stuck in a polythene bag to passengers in the economy class of the Uganda Airlines fight UR 446 to Dubai on Friday.

Many members of the public have since condemned the act and the unhygienic manner in which it was done.

However, in response to the video, the management of the national carrier said they had picked vital lessons from the incident that they said they don’t condone.

They however said adding the Nsenene delicacy on their menu will help promote Uganda’s culture.

“This addition of the Nsenene delicacy on our menu will bring the Ugandan culture to the world because our key products are people and the experience. This move will boost tourism marketing and the livelihood of the people in the grasshopper value chain going forward.”