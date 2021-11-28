The National Drug Authority (NDA) has impounded drugs estimated at Shs 114 million from drug outlets carrying out business without a license and unlawful possession of classified drugs.

This was during a two weeks’ enforcement operation in eleven districts including Kalangala, Kalungu, Kyotera, Lwengo, Rakai, Sembabule, Bukomansimbi, Masaka, Butambala, Gomba, and Mpigi.

The operation was in line with the authorities’ market surveillance activities intended to protect the human and animal population from drugs and healthcare products that are substandard, counterfeit and unauthorised.

The operation targeted 20 unlicensed pharmacies that were earlier warned and issued with closure notices following the resignation of their respective supervising pharmacists.

Of the targeted unlicensed pharmacies, the public relations manager at NDA Abiaz Rwamwiri,said five have acquired pharmacists and applied for licenses to operate, while 15 pharmacies including 5 without supervising pharmacists have been closed.

“287 boxes of assorted drugs estimated at 114,800,000 were impounded. Fifteen suspects were arrested and detained at their respective area police stations, ”he said in a statement.

The suspects will be charged with carrying out pharmacy business without a license and unlawful possession of classified drugs.

The authority appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any drug outlet that does not comply with operating standards, extending its appreciation to the public, local authorities, police and the media, for their tremendous support during enforcement operations.

Rwamwiri called upon operators whose drugs have been impounded to come to their central region offices in Nakawa to address their compliance issues.

He reminded all operators of drug outlets that the new licensing season for calendar year 2022 has commenced.