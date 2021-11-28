The minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Monica Musenero, has dismissed claims that her husband benefited from the Shs 31 billion that was advanced to PRESIDE, a organisation that government had engaged to help in the research and manufacture of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Appearing before the Select committee instituted by Parliament to investigate the alleged misappropriation of the Shs 31 billion, Musenero said her husband Prof Michael Masanza was never involved in any scientific project and has no connection to the Presidential Scientific Initiative on Epidemics.

In her submission, the minister started by disassociating herself in the selection of the science experts involved in the research and manufacture of the vaccine adding she is only proving leadership to the project.

The minister was asked to explain the legal frame work under which PRESIDE operates and said it operates under a presidential directive.

She faced the wrath of the committee members on why she requested the Minister for Finance Matia Kasaija to release to the project Shs 7 billion without the consent of the accounting officer of her ministry.

She was faulted for re-allocating some of the funds for the project without the permission of the permanent secretary or approval of Parliament as required by law.