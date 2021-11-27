Uganda Airlines has come out to condemn the action of a man caught on a viral video selling Nsenene (grasshoppers) aboard the national carrier flight.

The incident happened on November 26, on flight no. 446 to Dubai from Entebbe. In the video, passengers were seen surrounding the grasshoppers hawker to purchase the local delicacy (nsenene) with many seemingly unbothered with the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures.

In a statement released on Saturday, November 27, Uganda Airlines condemned the incident it says was disruptive.

“We don’t condone the acts of the passenger selling Nsenene and low standards of serving it to people who were buying it. We will not take this conduct on board lightly because it undermines the spirit of the national carrier,” Uganda Airlines said in a statement.

The national carrier added that the disruptive conduct could have come out of excitement from the passengers who have been longing to have a delicacy of the grasshoppers which have been scarce of late.

In the same statement, Uganda Airlines, revealed plans of adding the Nsenene to their menu for regional and international flights as a way of bringing the Ugandan culture to the world.

The airline further said it is in talks with passengers involved and warned that if there is occurrence of the same conduct on board, it will offload the passenger immediately.

“No one should be exposed to an unruly market experience on our flight. The unacceptable disruptive behaviour prevents the perfomance of critical duties of the flight crew,”