The Minister for Works Gen Katumba Wamala wants all staff that were available as an identified man to turn the cabin of an Uganda Airlines plane into a marketplace for grasshoppers, a local delicacy.

The Minister was commenting about the viral video in which a man is seen standing in the plane cabin and selling grasshoppers to an enthusiastic audience minus any SOPs.

“I work with the leadership of the Airlines, and if they see fit that the people responsible when this particular incident happened should be suspended, they should be,” Gen Katumba said.

In the video, the hawker dishes out grasshoppers on cash orders from one aisle to another without interruption from the cabin crew.

It is not yet clear whether he had been allowed to hawk within the cabin or he was only a traveling passenger who recalled his business acumen, combining the scarcity of grasshoppers with the opportunity to avail them to fellow travelers.