In a rather more shocking event featuring the country’s national carrier Uganda Airlines, a man was caught on video hawking grasshoppers to enthusiastic passengers aboard one of the flights before take-off at Entebbe Airport.

The video which has gone viral on social media displays an odd scenario where an unmasked hawker is surrounded by enthusiastic passengers turned buyers with careless abandon to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the video, the hawker dishes out grasshoppers on cash orders from one aisle to another without interruption from the cabin crew.

It is not yet clear whether he had been allowed to hawk within the cabin or he was only a traveling passenger who recalled his business acumen, combining the scarcity of grasshoppers with the opportunity to avail them to fellow travelers.

VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/qxbd3XC8g-k