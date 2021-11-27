At his workshop in Kyebando, a Kampala suburb, Dr. Frank Bawela the proprietor of Bawellz Innovation Medical Centre has displayed several bottles of an unknown substance.

The bottles, according to the medical doctor who boasts of a 30-year experience contain, ReMDD gold brome enzyme, a Covid supportive treatment drug that he manufactures.

He said that during the onset of the pandemic, he together with a number of medical professors carried out research on how to come up with a covid supportive treatment drug.

“We carried out research in fruits to see how spy protein in the covid virus can be downgraded by the human body. Even the vaccine boosts one’s immunity to add onto the one in the body. Every time the virus finds the immune a bit down, it attacks you and you go back to the viscious cycle of falling sick,” he says.

Dr.Bawela says that their research indicated that bromelain enzymes can greatly help deal with this problem.

He adds that they have continued getting extracts from organic fruits to come up with the drug that help clear the respiratory system.

“We extracted from organic fruits the bromelain enzymes to make powder. It helps cleanse around the respiratory area. We have been registering results,” he says.

Bawela says he wants to clearance from the National Chemotherapeutic Research Institute to be able to distribute the drug in mostly rural health facilities where the population may not readily be able to afford the other therapeutic drugs.

He insists its not about money but rather saving the communities.

“It doesn’t only help as a covid supportive treatment drug but also helps dealing with flu and its side effects.”

In the same vein, Dr.Bawela says he manufactures bicycles from plastic wastes.

“Following the onset of the Covid lockdown, I realized VHTs had no means of reaching out to members of the public. The bicycles that I make out of plastic wastes are given to VHTs to go to different villages to teach them about Covid and how to avoid it,”Dr.Bawela says.

He however seeks government support to ensure he can produce the bicycles at a large scale to help many people across the country.