Stephen Asiimwe has been appointed the new Executive Director of the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU), the country’s largest private sector body.

The Board of Directors of the Private Sector Foundation announces the appointment of Stephen Asiimwe as its new Executive Director,” PSFU said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

Asiimwe replaces Gideon Badagawa who passed on in June and since then, deputy Executive Director, Francis Kisirinya has been serving as the acting Executive Director.

The PSFU board chairman. Dr.Elly Karuhanga described Asiimwe as a man with experience spanning over 30 years in both government and private sector at management, leadership and business leadership levels in Uganda and globally.

“We request you to give him complete cooperation so that he can deliver the best of his services for the benefits of the staff, Board, PSFU members, the private sector and Uganda as a whole,”Karuhanga said.

Previously, Asiimwe served as the Chief Executive Officer for the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) for five years 2014 and 2019.

The graduate of the Development Associates International (DAI) Post Graduate Programme at Uganda Christian University (UCU) also has a Masters degree in Organizational Leadership and Management. He is also a graduate of Makerere University with a Bachelors in Social Sciences (Political Science and Sociology) but also holds a number of postgraduate diplomas and certificates in Education, Management, Marketing, Media and Communication.