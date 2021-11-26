Women’s rights activists in Rwanda are demanding that a concert featuring Congolese music star Koffi Olomide should be cancelled over the rape and sexual assault charges he is facing in a French court.

A court in Paris is due to rule next month on his appeal against being found guilty of assaulting four of his dancers.

Juliette Karitanyi, an activist in Kigali, has said that allowing Olomide to perform in Rwanda would be “disrespectful to sexual violence victims”.

“It hurts me further that we are allowing him to perform here while today Rwanda has launched the 16 days of activism to stop gender-based violence,” she told the BBC.

The concert organisers did not want to make a comment when contacted by the BBC.

But some commenters on social media have said that there is no legal basis to stop the 4 December performance going ahead.

