The first son, who is also the commander of Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has dismissed as untrue, claims that he is at loggerheads with father, President Yoweri Museveni.

Muhoozi was reacting to reports he claims have been making rounds on social media suggesting that he is not at good terms with his father, Museveni.

In a tweet, Muhoozi said there are people he described as ‘saboteurs’ spreading ‘false information’ that the two have differences. He debunked the claims and said the relationship between him and the commander in chief is stable.

I hear some saboteurs have been misinforming the public that me & my father have differences. We have no differences at all! Mzee Museveni still leads me like he always has for the last 47 yrs. And Almighty God leads our entire family just like He has since the beginning of time! pic.twitter.com/ARyseC7PvJ — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) November 26, 2021

Previously, several political pundits have accused Museveni of grooming his son Muhoozi to succeed him when he leaves power.

Museveni and Muhoozi have all in the past denied this narrative that has been ongoing for almost two decades.

In a recent interview with France24, Museveni who has been in power since 1986, further made his stance clear and said he has no intentions of grooming his son to succeed him

“They are not serious. Why should I groom my son? The people of Uganda are there and will select whom they want,” Museveni told France 24.