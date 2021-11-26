The festive season is upon us and Johnnie Walker Uganda has rolled out an exciting gifting activation that will see whisky enthusiasts able to gift the special people in their lives in a more personal way.

“This year, Johnnie Walker is making it possible to add a personal touch to whisky gifts for loved ones, family, workmates, business associates or that special person that has been amazing all year round,” says Christine Kyokunda, the Johnnie Walker Uganda Brand Manager.

Starting today, all through the festive season, Johnnie Walker bottles in participating outlets will come with personalised neck tags with pre-set messages tailored to the recipient’s personality traits.

“Your Johnnie Walker could be a gift to the one who makes life a celebration, to the one whose steps inspire yours, to the one who gives life flavour or to the one who was a lockdown champion. All one has to do is add the name of the recipient,” Kyokunda says, speaking to some of the pre-set messages available upon purchase of Johnnie Walker to gift.

The bottles with personalised messages are now available at several supermarkets and liquor stores around Kampala. Capital Shoppers Nakawa and Ntinda are activating this weekend.

Johnnie Walker has wide range of whisky gifts to suit every palette and occasion, from Red Label to Black Label, Double Black, Gold Reserve, Aged 18 to Blue Label the pinnacle of blending.

“From the celebration of an epic achievement to a simple and heartfelt ‘thank you’, there’s a Johnnie Walker whisky gift to suit every occasion. And this festive season, we have made it able for you to personalise the gift,” Kyokunda adds.

She reveals that the personalised neck-tags are just the start of what Johnnie Walker has in stock to add a personal touch to gifting this season.