The three Greater Luweero districts of Luweero, Nakaseke and Nakasongola are set to host the second Business Process Outsourcing centre in the country officials from the National Information Technology Authority Uganda(NITA-U) have revealed.

The first facility is located at Statistics House in Kampala.

On Thursday, the NRM Deputy Secretary General Rose Namayanja together with NITA officials met the leadership of the three districts at Luweero community hall.

Speaking during the meeting, Namayanja said the facility is part of government efforts to ensure Ugandans, especially youths use internet as a source of employment.

“Like President Museveni has always said, youths can offer services like book accounting for local and international organisations without necessarily going to those organisations. They can do it from here and they are paid,” she said.

“I am grateful that the leaders have embraced the idea. The biggest responsibility now goes to the host district to work out the nitty gritty and the facility starts working.”

Speaking during the meeting which was also attended by National Unity Platform(NUP) leaning Bamunanika constituency MP, Robert Ssekitoleko, the NRM deputy Secretary General said such an initiative ought to be supported by all the leaders in the district, irrespective of their political affiliations.

“Anything that concerns development of our people should unite us because the challenges don’t have colour. As a leader, you need to leave behind a mark with a brick added onto the development of your area. Let us work together to ensure this dream is realized,” she said.

Namayanja said that government’s agenda in the next five years is ensuring the cost of internet is lowered, increased connectivity rate and increased use of internet by the people for development.

She said that such initiatives like the Business Process Outsourcing centre are meant to ensure this dream is attained.

“I urge the youths that instead of using internet to abuse leaders and using vulger language, use it for constructive work.”

According to Collin Babirukamu, the director for e-government services at NITA-U explained that the facility will serve multiple purposes apart from being a Business Process Outsourcing centre for Greater Luweero.

“This is another avenue through which government is finding employment for youths but it will also serve as an information centre. Many people seeking information from internet will make use of this centre,” Babirukamu said.

He explained that at the centre, government will provide free internet for those carrying out research and other services using internet.

“If you want to access e-government services like processing a new vehicle driving permit, log book, URA services or passport, you can do it from this centre without first moving to Kampala. This will become a multipurpose centre,” he added.

He explained that it would require youths with some IT skills and can speak some English to be employed at the BPO centre.

According to Babirukamu, NITA-U that has extended over 4000km of internet fibre will extend the same to the centre that is set to be located at the Luweero community hall.

Bamunanika constituency MP, Robert Ssekitoleko welcomed the initiative that he said will greatly help in dealing with the challenge of youth unemployment.

“This is a good initiative for the people of Greater Luweero. In the past, government has introduced many great projects but have died on the way. I hope this one will be different. We now need to explain this concept to all people so that they have knowledge about it,”Ssekitooleko said.

The meeting was also attended by the LC5 chairperson from the three district, Resident District Commissioners, Chief Administrative Officers and NRM LC3 chairmen among other selected officials.