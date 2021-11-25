The Judiciary has deployed 48 newly appointed judicial officers at the rank of grade one magistrate to different stations across the country.

In changes communicated on Thursday afternoon, 17 magistrates have also been transferred.

In the new deployments, Goma, Kangulumira, Gomba, Mbirizi, Kibuku, Nakisunga and Lamwo courts have been fully operationalized with the posting of grade one magistrates.

Similarly, courts at Amuru, Apala, Kalungu and Bugembe have now received substantive magistrates.

In the first of its kind, some magistrates have been attached to the chambers of justices and judges following the review of the judicial structure that elevated the position of research officers to the position of Magistrate Grade One.

In her memo, the Chief Registrar, Sarah Langa Siu stated that the deployments take immediate effect while the transfers are effective January 01, 2022.

The Chief Registrar is mandated to effectively oversee judicial operations of all courts.

The deployments came after a swearing-in ceremony for the newly appointed magistrates which was presided over by the Chief Justice, Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny – Dollo on Wednesday.

At the swearing-in ceremony, the Chief Justice charged the new magistrates to support Judiciary’s goal of “transforming of the judiciary landscape, image and place in the country.

“Go out there knowing that you carry a banner and mantle that says Justice for all,”he said.

“The Judicial Oath and Judicial Code of Conduct should therefore be your guardrail and source of inspiration if you are to perform effectively in accordance with the demands of your judicial office.”

He emphasized the need to uphold independence, impartiality, integrity, propriety, equality, competence and diligence, the six major principles enshrined in the Judicial Code of Conduct.

The Chief Registrar said as pioneer appointees in the rank under the Administration of the Judiciary Act, 2020, the new Magistrates have a great responsibility bestowed upon them.

“The Judiciary has become very attractive, many want to come in, the entry gate is narrow gate but the exit gate is wide, so guard your place by doing what is right,” she said.

She further appealed to the magistrates to love the judiciary service and give it their full energy, time and talent; hate the vices that have undermined the judiciary like corruption, absenteeism, laziness; and be the change they want to see in the judiciary.

The appointment of the 48 brings the total number of grade one magistrates to 212 across the country.