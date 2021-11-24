The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, has urged Muslims with special needs to strive within their abilities to perform their religious obligations without running to the streets to beg.

He made the plea in a speech delivered by Raadhiyya Namakula Lukwiya, the UMSC Secretary for Women, Youth & Children during a one-day seminar of persons with impairments held at Old Kampala mosque.

Mubaje reminded the participants to strive to learn life skills that will enable them to live a decent life other than going around begging from streets.

“You should use your association to access support from poverty alleviation programs introduced by the government such as the Emyooga and Parish model that are operating at local governments,” he said.

According to the mufti, most Muslim youths do not embrace such programs.

Sheikh Imran Ssali, the UMSC Secretary for Dawah (Islamic Propagation) and Imam Ahmad Kyeyune had an interaction with the participants in a question and answer session on Islamic tenets.

Sheikh Ssali pledged to address the requests presented by deaf to the UMSC management for action.

These include the establishment of a desk at the headquarters to handle persons with special needs, and the appointment of a sign language communicator to interpret sermons to their members during congregational prayers on Friday (Juma) and Eid festivals.