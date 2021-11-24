Skin care products company, Movit Products Limited has said they hope to ride on the Continental Free Area as one of the vehicles for the continent’s economic integration to spread wings across Africa.

Speaking during the launch of their new product, a family soap, Bruce Mpamizo, the Movit CEO said they are targeting the African market.

“When it comes to economic integration, we want to be part of the pioneers in Uganda by using the Continental Free Trade Area to expand to other countries across Africa,”Mpamizo said.

He explained that whereas the company has now covered all East African countries and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region and hoping to extend to West Africa.

“We have extended to Malawi, Zambia and our focus is Namibia, Zimbabwe, South Africa and then we launch West Africa.”

Asked how the company has been able to extend wings across the region, the Movit CEO explained that they believe so much in expansion and this has driven their growth.

“We believe in economic growth and empowerment as we also believe in employment. We shall not limit our vision to only Africa but we shall first extend roots to cover the entire continent. After being deeply rooted in Africa, we shall think of extending to other parts of the world,”Mpamizo said.

New product

Speaking about the Movit family soap, a new product introduced by the company, Mpamizo said the company hopes to continue impacting on the lives of Ugandans through provision of skin and home care products.

“We are continuing to make use of research and technology to provide customized solutions to our customers. We hope that our new product will offer the much-needed value for money for our customers,” he said.

The company Managing Director, James Ssegawa said they came up with the new product after conducting a two-year research on what their customers desire to achieve.

“We have deep rooted consideration for our people and it is the reason our products are well blended to meet our customer’s needs and requirements,” he said.

He noted that the new Movit family soap comes in aloevera, rose, lemon and coconut scents and in sizes of 230grams and 120 grams.