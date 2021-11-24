The judiciary has received 59 vehicles and 50 motorcycles for judicial officers that will help ease their mobility and improve service delivery.

Speaking to the media, the permanent secretary to the judiciary, Pius Bigirimana said at least 50 magistrates will be given cars while court clerks and other support staff will be given motorcycles.

“If you support the Judiciary, you are supporting the economy of this country. I appreciate the budget support by the government to the Judiciary to administer justice, ”he said.

He noted that the public should await for more innovations and improved justice delivery as a result of this support.

The vehicles and motorcycles are said to have cost the judiciary at least Shs 14 billion.

Bigirimana said cars and the motorcycles will help the judicial officers to travel to the field especially in the areas of conflict to ascertain the facts, something he said has been a big challenge.

“We don’t want the judicial officer to go on a boda boda because you might go on a boda-boda of a relative who is involved in the conflict. The probability that this judicial officer can be harmed is very high,” he said.

Bigirimana said transport is one of the key facilitators of administration of justice and this is the basis to which vehicles and motorcycles had to be procured for Judicial Officers and process servers.