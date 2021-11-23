The Uganda Homes Expo, the region’s biggest homes show, attracted a myriad of exhibitors from the real estates sector in Uganda where close to 20 exhibitors took part in the exhibition bringing a wealth of expertise in one location, Serena Hotel.

The event was officially opened by the Rt Hon Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja at 11:45am over the weekend and in her address the Prime Minister noted that Government under the leadership of H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has created a conducive environment for the development of the real estate’s sector and that it is putting in place a regulative law to weed out the masqueraders in the sector.

She further emphasized that government is working on reducing the electricity tariffs to enable manufacturers produce building materials at a cheaper cost to foster sustainable housing.

This year’s expo focused on sustainable housing. In respect to the uncertain COVID19 times, the expo was expressed as a hybrid event in which we had both physical and virtual participants, with new content, new leading experts and new exhibitors, to give clients and exhibitors a richer experience. The Expo was a ‘3 in 1’ experience that included; Live Expo, Virtual Tour and Property Awards.

“We at the Homes Expo and Property show are very grateful for the contribution of the government to the economy of Uganda through real estate. The sector is also being supported by many of our partners here today Housing Finance Bank, HK properties, BIPLOUS and many more who are daily working to ensure that Uganda goes to the next level.” Edwin Musiime, Chairman Crest Group.

The exhibition targeted the entire African region with a major focus on East & Central Africa. The Uganda Homes Expo is designed to be an experiential platform that creates a level ground for real estate players to converge with a ready market for land, homes, financial advice and general real estate information.