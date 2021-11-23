The leadership of Kibuli Muslim faction has appointed Sheikh Muhammad Galabuzi as the new Supreme Mufti.

Galabuzi replaced Sheikh Siliman Kasule Ndirangwa who stepped down in April this year citing a number of reasons which included the fights within the Kibuli establishment among others.

Ndirangwa noted that he could not keep his position due to endless disagreements among different sheikhs at Kibuli.

“I would like to tell you that I am no longer going to serve Islam as leader. I have resigned as the Supreme Mufti of Uganda. I have taken the decision for the good of Islam. I have resigned to keep Islam in peace because I am sure that Islam is bigger than me as an individual,” Kasule said.

It is not yet clear whether some of the reasons that forced Ndirangwa to quit have been resolved.

However some of the inside sources told The Nile Post that the former Mufti left after feeling guilty having been working with the ruling government discreetly.

Galabuzi who will officially assume the office next week on Friday will be deputised by Sheikh Ibrahim Ntanda and Sheikh Mashed Kakooza.

The head of communication of Kibuli Muslim faction, Dr. Muhammad Kiggundu described Galabuzi as a credible leader who devoted his life to serve Islam.

“He is trust worthy ,dependable, devoted and above all, he has been working for Islam and he is a man of content and very ethical as far as Islam is concerned and as far as following the Holy Quran and Hadith is concerned, ”he said.

The Kibuli faction pays allegiance to Prince Kassim Nakibinge, who is taken to be the titular head of Muslims in Uganda.

Galabuzi becomes the third Supreme Mufti after Sheik Zubairi Kayongo who passed on in 2014 and Sheik Sheikh Ndirangwa who resigned in April this year.

Who is Sheikh Galabuzi

Galabuzi was born on October 10 ,1962 at Bunyiri village, Bukoba, kyagwe, in Mukono district.

His parents are Sheikh Shaban Kikomeko and Hajat Nagawa Kikomeko.

He did various training in theology where he went through Bilal Islamic Institute for Idaad {S.4 Arabic} and Thanawi {S.6 Arabic}.

He has been a teacher in various schools and Imam.

He owns a Quran school in Kansanga and has three wives and a number of children.