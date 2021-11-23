Statistics from UBOS indicate that only 32% of Ugandans have access to a basic water supply while 19% have no access to basic sanitation.

On the other hand, access to safe drinking water in rural areas remains challenge that calls for joint effort from a cross section of stakeholders to save the plight of people from contracting water related diseases.

To this, Ramadan Abdulkhalik Amr a good will ambassador and member of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council Busoga region charity group who came into the country in 2016 as a businessman in the telecom industry with Horus Telecom and household items ventured into providing clean water to rural communities, religious institutions among them.

He says that it all started when he was requested by a friend to help his village to have a safe water source.

“I accepted and sourced for a contractor and when it was completed, I was invited to commission it,” Amur says.

“I found the entire community very happy and from then I made a commitment to myself to construct many water pumps in different areas after I realized that water makes people happy.”

He adds that in Mbale alone, 100 boreholes will soon be commissioned to support rural communities to access to safe water through the initiative whereas other areas like Mbarara, Gulu, Koboko, Jinja, Iganga and Kabarole have also benefited with over 150 boreholes drilled to benefit thousands of Ugandans.

“I have so far injected more that shs500 million across the country and I do this with own funds as well as through support from friends from my mother country, Egypt .”

He says that in many areas, people send him videos of communities suffering to get water and this prompts him to provide a solution.

“In these rural areas, there is shortage of water and many people were found sharing water sources with animals and on request, people send me videos of their areas. It is from this that I start processing the construction of boreholes,” he says.

“Uganda has a big need for safe water. More than 50 percent of the water sources are not safe and my target is to help these people irrespective of their tribes and or religion. People need safe water for drinking for their own health.”