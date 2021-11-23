Uganda’s longest running awards The Buzz Teenz awards on Monday released the final nominations for this year’s awards with Azawi leading with 6 nominations followed closely by Fik Fameica who has 5 nods.

The nominations have been ongoing for 3 weeks by the teenagers on the Buzz Teenz website. The top 4 or 5 (in some) categories with the most nominations have made it to the voting stage.

The biggest accolade, Teens artist of the year will be hotly contested between New comer Liam Voice, Azawi, Fik Fameica and Pallaso.

The awards running for 15 straight years have stayed true to being the voice of the Teens. The Buzz Teenz Awards will stream December 19th online on Facebook and YouTube.

Notably the awards continue to swing in changes every year and this year they recognize more players in the digital space among other changes.

New categories:

Teenz next big thing.

This category recognizes up and coming talent in any discipline. It’s for that budding talent that is starting to gather attention amongst their peers but hasn’t blown up yet. Nominated in this category is ABC Gang & Cyza Musiq (musicians), Brennan Baby (content creator) and DJ El Nicho.

Tik Tok Sound of Year

The global impact of the social Media platform on music and culture couldn’t be ignored. Musicians and other content creators have invested energy and resources to keep fans engaged on this platform and these efforts will be rewarded. Liam Voice, Vinka, Daddy Andre and Azawi battle in this category.

New Comers

Zuli Tums, Liam Voice And An known have all got their first Buzz Teenz awards nominations.

Voting for this year’s awards started today will be run until the 17th December.

BUZZ TEENIEZ AWARDS 21 NOMINEES

Teenz Artist of the Year

• Liam Voice

• Fik Fameica

• Azawi

• Pallaso

Teenz Male Artist

• Zex Bilangi Langi

• Fik Fameica

• Liam Voice

• Pallaso

Teenz Female Artist

• Pia Pounds

• Azawi

• Sheebah

• Spice Diana

Teenz Hottest Song Writer

• An Known

• Azawi

• Daddy Andre

• Mudra

Teenz Nxt Big Thing

• ABC Gang

• DJ El Nicho

• Cyza Musiq

• Brennan Baby

Teenz Breakout Artist

• Liam Voice

• Aroma

• Zuli Tums

• An Known

Teenz Hottest Song of the Year

• Boy Fire Selector Jef ft Sheebah

• Slow Dancing Azawi

• Lock Fik Fameica

• Thank God Vinka

Teenz Flyest Video

• Yola B2C & Aroma

• My Year Azawi

• Lock Fik Fameica

• Thank God Vinka

• Slow Dancing

Teenz Hottest Collabo

• Ready Spice Diana Ft Fik Fameica

• Yola Aroma Ft B2C

• Abeggume DJ Ali Breezy Eezzy

• Banange Ykee Benda Ft Lydia Jazmine

• Boy Fire Selector Jef ft Sheebah

Teenz Gospel Song

• Thank God Vinka

• Mbeera Levixone ft Grace Morgan

• Katonda Pastor Wilson Bugembe

• Tujja Ku Wunona Coopy Bly ft Pastor Wilson Bugembe

Teenz Hottest TikToker

• Vivian Gold

• Brennan Baby

• Mikey Seems 2 funny

• October Fairy

Teenz Hottest Radio Station

• XFM

• Galaxy FM

• NXT Radio

• Capital FM

Teenz Hottest Radio Program

• Evening Rush Galaxy

• Xplosion XFM

• NXT Brunch

• Mid-Morning Galaxy FM

Teenz TV Station

• STV

• NTV

• NBS TV

• Magic 1 TV

Teenz Hottest TV Personality

• MC Ollo

• Douglas Lwanga

• Lynda Ddane

• Crysto Panda

Teenz TV Show

• NTV Dance Party

• NBS After 5

• NBS Katch Up

• NTV The Beat

Teenz Fashion Star

• Solomon Kampala

• Spice Diana

• Fik Fameica

• Lydia Jazmine

Teenz Hottest DJ

• DJ Ali Breezy

• DJ Roja and Slick Stuart

• VJ Baby Love

• D Jay Denno

• DVJ Mercy

Teenz Hottest Audio Producer

• Artin Pro

• Nessim

• Bomba

• Kuseim

Teenz TikTok Sound of the year

• Omwoyo Liam Voice

• Thank God Vinka

• Omwana Wabandi Daddy Andre

• Slow Dancing Azawi

Teenz Cultural Icon by Reach A Hand Uganda

• Nutty Neithan

• Cleoptra

• Ronnie Mcvex

• Naava Grey