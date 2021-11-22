The Kenyan government plans to introduce a directive next month to prevent citizens who haven’t been vaccinated against Covid from receiving government services.

Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe said unvaccinated people would be banned from public transport, local airlines and train services.

Kenyans will also require proof of vaccination in order to visit government institutions for education, immigration, tax and other services.

The directive will come into force on 21 December.

Beginning on Tuesday, young people over the age of 15 will be able to get a Pfizer jab.

Kenya has a target of vaccinating 10 million people by the end of December.

So far less than 10% of the population has been vaccinated.

