National Social Security Fund has won gold and two silver accolades at this year’s International Customer Experience awards held in London, United Kingdom.

The Fund was recognized as a gold winner in the category of Best Use of Customer Insight and Feedback in the financial services sector (under 5000 employees), for its response to COVID-19 pandemic where it redefined internal policies and processes to meet customer needs.

It beat competition in this category that included National Bank of Kenya, Telesure Investments Holdings (South Africa), Balta Insurance (Latvia) and Allianz (Turkey).

For the silver accolades, the Fund was recognized in the category of Customer Experience in a crisis

in the financial services, for its shift to using e-channels to serve customers during the COVID-19 induced lockdowns.

In the category of Employee Experience in a crisis- financial services, NSSF was awarded for its ability to keep their employees engaged and motivated to serve customers from anywhere.

Competition in these two categories was from financial institutions in Russia, Ireland and

United Kingdom.

Initiated in 2010 by Awards International – the world’s premier awards events organisation , the

International Customer Experience Awards are aimed at celebrating the incredible work done by

customer experience professionals worldwide.

“This award confirms that our self-service and ubiquity strategy is on the right track to attain our strategic target of 95% customer satisfaction by 2025. We are still on a journey to redefine our businesses processes to help us achieve this goal and this win has surely motivated us to aspire for greater interventions in the customer experience space,” said Patrick Ayota, the NSSF Deputy Managing Director.

He added that the Fund is mainly focusing on technology to transform its customer engagement and

experience.

“Currently, our customer satisfaction rate stands at 86%. This has been made possible from

interventions that included self-registration on USSD, a chatbot called Sanyu to handle common customer

queries, automated Queue Management system, Interactive Voice Responses and financial literacy

sessions,” he added.

The Fund’s customer touchpoints include 17 branches and 23 service centers countrywide, an in-house

call center, the NSSF Go App, and social media platforms like whatsapp, facebook, youtube and twitter.

NSSF is the first organization in Uganda to emerge gold winner in the International Customer Experience

awards. It is also the only organization from Africa to win gold and silver in three categories out of the

four nominations that made it to the finals.