In commemoration of World children’s Day, Hariss International, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Kasangati officially launched the Completion of Shared Love Junior School in Makukuba.

The school which accommodates about 150 children from Primary one to seven was established under the campaign initiative, “adopt a village”.

Hariss joined hands with the rotary in 2015 to facilitate the construction of two classroom blocks in the school.

The school has transformed the community of Makukuba and acts as a multi-purpose facility i.e. enabling vocational studies, and medical welfare among others.

In the same regard, Hariss announced the adoption of a new school in the neighbouring village; Gonve.

Hariss commissioned the new partnership by laying the first brick to emulate its contribution of two classroom blocks at Grace School Gonve.

The youth in both villages suffer from long distance movements of over 5 to 10 kilometres to access education facilities. This coupled with risks of abuse, child sacrifices & adverse weather conditions, the future of the youth is put to question.

The Public Relations Manager of Harris International, Rachael Luwedde, said it important for Hariss to redirect the funds generated from the support of the community back into the community.

The company’s objective is to not only provide quality food and beverages but to also see the holistic growth of communities in our country.”

Hariss has injected over 100 million into both projects. Speaking at the event, Chadi. K. Ahmad, the Director of Harris said the growth of the Riham brand has enabled them to empower communities across the country.

“Community transformation is at the core of who we are and what we do. This will not be the last project. There we will be more to come.

Hariss International Limited are the manufacturers of Oner Fruit Juice, Krystal Natural Mineral Water, Skyview, an assortment of biscuits.