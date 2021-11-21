The National Drug Authority (NDA) has impounded and quarantined over 1 million doses of veterinary vaccines in both private and public facilities due to poor cold chain.

According to Abiaz Rwamwiri, the Public Relations Manager, at NDA, the exercise took place in the districts of Wakiso, Luwero, Nakaseke and Nakasongola

During the monitoring exercise, 95 drug shops, 1 pharmacy, 3 district veterinary cold chain facilities, 8 animal feed shops and 1 agrochemical shop were visited.

“NDA closed 15 drug shops due to serious non-compliance issues and impounded 55 boxes of drugs valued at over Shs 150 million. Over one million doses of livestock vaccines were found poorly stored and these were impounded from 18 drug shops and 1 pharmacy,”he said in a statement.

Rwamwiri said the authority noted non-compliance issues that included; leaving unqualified attendants in veterinary drug outlets, improper storage of light sensitive drugs and operating veterinary drug outlets without a valid NDA license.

The exercise was part of authority’s routine post market surveillance activities intended to protect the human and animal population from drugs and healthcare products that are substandard, counterfeit, unauthorised and, unqualified persons handling drugs among others.

Rwamwiri appealed to the public to be vigilant and report any drug outlets that do not comply with standards.