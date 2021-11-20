Many young children in Uganda lack foods that are rich in iron which has damaged their wellbeing and development, a report by Save the Children Uganda has indicated.

The report titled “child-sensitive Social Protection in Uganda” was launched by Save the Children Uganda on Friday at the Imperial Royale Hotel, in partnership with the Ministry of Gender and Development Pathways.

The report found out that in Uganda, “60 percent of children are unable to consume iron-rich foods on a daily basis.”

The report, among other things, found out that a high proportion of young children across the welfare distribution is unable to access iron-rich foods.

This was majorly attributed to poverty with the report indicating that a vast majority of children in Uganda are raised in families that live on very low incomes, with the national poverty rate in the country stated to be at 21.4 percent.

The report also presented key recommendations to the government and development partners and suggested that government should support all efforts to lower the age of Senior Citizens grant to at least 70.

“Subsequently, efforts should be supported to lower the eligibility age to 65 years by 2023, which will increase indirect coverage of children from 6 percent to 11 percent and expand the benefits for children’s nutrition, schooling, and reduction in child labor,” the report suggested.

Save the Children Country Director Dragana Strinic said at the launch that with the report launch, they are making a case for the need for Child-sensitive Social Protection in Uganda.

Dragana said they are committed to supporting the Government of Uganda’s

efforts to social protection measures and ensuring that social protection makes a meaningful investment to children.

Ministry of Gender Permanent Secretary Aggrey Kibenge commended Save the Children and said that there is growing evidence that social protection is a proven tool for poverty reduction and social inclusion tool.

“A country that does not invest in children is like a farmer who does not take care of his/her farm. Eventually, they will harvest weeds, this report is timely,” Kibenge said.

Minister for Gender Betty Amongi said that Social protection coverage still remains at 5 percent in the country which is very low compared to vulnerability.

The minister said that “We have finalized a paper which we shall present to Cabinet and Parliament to lower SAGE age eligibility.”

Amongi said that Social protection is an important part of the National Development Plan for equitable growth and It is a key step in unlocking the potential of [email protected]

‘s youthful population.

“The government, through the Ministry of Gender, is committed to developing a comprehensive social protection system that is evidence-based. This report is a key milestone in that effort,” Amongi added.