People detonating explosives in Kampala have one mission – to send fear in the hearts of the general public. However, they’re getting it wrong.

Despite a few challenges in some parts of the country, Uganda remains generally secure and peaceful to all citizens and foreigners.

I condemn any acts by cowards who think they can play dirty games to maliciously taint our nation’s image so as to scare off tourists and investors with a lousy intention to cripple our economy which I know they will never succeed at.

Let’s all endeavor to remain calm and vigilant so as to push back such archaic acts of ignorance. This will require concerted efforts from all of us despite our spiritual and political differences. As Ugandans, we are able to overcome this challenge, because Uganda has come a long way.

A united people will put up a United force to defeat the people who think they can disorganize Uganda’s will to reach for the skies.

To our beloved visitors, there is no need to panic, the country is safe and businesses are running smoothly. Our elite forces and all the security organs are doing all the best to maintain the prevailing peace and security in the country.

Uganda still remains the most secure place to visit, do business and carry out investment within the region and the continent at large with the able leadership of H.E President Yoweri Museveni and the NRM government.