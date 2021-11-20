People have fetishes. Some are weird, and others are basic. Some people love a little pain with their sex. They are not freaks. They just love their sex differently.

Some people will tell you to choke them just a little for them to cum. Others love a few bites here and there. And yet others love to be flogged or smacked, and they will give you the right organism.

This goes both ways. Some women enjoy being spanked, and others will be turned off immediately if you try. Some women enjoy a man who uses their teeth a little harder on their nipples, neck and once in a while when they are going down on them.

Some men love being scratched, not to the point of bleeding but some painful extent. They want to feel a woman’s nails dig a little into their skin. That level of pain they enjoy while they ride you to ecstasy.

People will always wonder why make-up sex is one of the most amazing sessions. He cheats on you, you go days, weeks, or even months without giving him some, and when you talk about it and finally decide to let him back in, you enjoy that sex.

He put you through all sorts of emotional pain, yet you enjoy every inch of him with all that anger. The same happens when a woman cheats. A man will cum so fast with tears in his eyes, but he will enjoy every bit. This is reality. A little pain makes some people scream and beg for more.

But how much is too much? How far do you go with this coitus pain? And how do you get yourself to stop when the other person is giving you in ways you have not known. Amidst all that sweetness, how do you know that the pain is now too much.

At what point do you stop choking them?

That is where communication comes in. Before you even attempt any kind of pain on anyone because you once dated a woman who would only cum with your teeth almost taking off her nipple, talk to her about it.

Men love it when women play with their nipples too. Some men love it with a slight bite, but while at it, keep reading him and regulate the amount of pain he loves when you are giving him that cowgirl.

Openly talk about it before you attempt and lose a good partner because they view any type of pain as domestic violence.

Create tap-out words if you have to. If the pain becomes too much, have a code word for your partner to know that it has become too much for you. Then he should be able to take it back to the pain you enjoy.

Sexual pain must be understood and deeply discussed before you find yourself in a family meeting because you spanked her so hard during sex.

Learn to read your person and know when to stop even when they are begging for more. Do not choke the lights out of them.

The best sex will always be enjoyed if both parties openly talk about what they enjoy without any judgment. Keep playing a saint and keep missing the best things about this crazy world.

With all the madness going on in the world, from bombs to pandemics, we deserve to enjoy this thing called sex. It is the only time we get to switch off.

Till next, do not choke her to death.