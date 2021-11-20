President Museveni said the Allied Democratic Forces(ADF) made a stupid mistake by first attacking Gen Edward Katumba Wamala and that Uganda is going after them.

On June 1, 2021, assailants moving on motorcycles shot at the Works Minister’s vehicle leaving him injured but his daughter and driver were instantly killed.

Addressing the country on Saturday evening, the president said this was a stupid move for the ADF terrorist group since it exposed them.

“If ADF had remained quiet and not attacked Gen Katumba we wouldn’t have known them.They are overestimating themselves. They wanted to kill Gen Katumba because he is a big government person to show they are there. Although Jamilu Mukulu was arrested, they wanted to show they are still there (in existence). They also thought that Katumba being the Minister of Works and was to work on road in DRC which is their territory, how dear he,” Museveni said.

Museveni said that what ADF did was suicidal and that they are to reap what they sow.

“The UPDF that defeated them in 2007 is now stronger than it was then. My advice to those hiding here, in Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, Congo or South Africa is to surrender and save themselves. If they don’t come out, they will all die,” he warned.

The president said that the Ugandan government t is discussing with their counterparts from DRC to see what to do next .