Minister for ICT and National Guidance Dr. Chris Baryomunsi has said that muslims in Uganda are not condemned, and that government has nothing against them.

Baryomunsi said that it is possibly a coincidence that all terrorism suspects turn out to have Muslim names, but security has no hidden agenda while doing its work.

Baryomunsi made these remarks while appearing on NBS Frontline, Thursday evening.

“We have not condemned Muslims, and the government of Uganda has nothing against them,” Baryomunsi said.

Baryomunsi added that, “When security comes, they don’t ask you about your faith. It just so happens that the suspects have Muslim names.”

Baryomunsi added that it can be a coincidence that you arrest a group and all of them are Christians or Muslims. Otherwise, people like (Erias) Lukwago, would be in the cells.”

Lukwago, who is the Kampala Lord Mayor and was also present on the show, did not agree with Baryomunsi.

Baryomunsi’s comments come at a time when security, in one of its operations to arrest suspects who masterminded the twin blasts in Kampala this week, put out of action a one Sheikh Muhammad Kirevu in Nsangi, Wakiso district.

Sheikh Kirevu was described by police spokesperson Fred Enanga as an “active recruitment personnel” for the ADF in Kampala.

Enanga said in a press conference held on Thursday that Sheikh Kirevu “was recruiting young men into ADF.”

The three suicide bombers who were names President Museveni on Tuesday were also bearing muslim names, attracting mixed reactions, with some saying that security it at guess work.

UPDF spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso however dismissed these claims on Thursday, saying that security was not doing guess work in regards the names of the three suicide bombers in the Tuesday attacks.

Byekwaso told journalists that, “How we got the name was through Moses Mugamba Mudasiru. He was caught alive and before he died, divulged information.”

The UPDF mouthpiece added that, “We dont talk because we want to be heard. Give us the credibility we deserve. Not all details we will give them but believe what we tell you.”