The Rt Hon Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja is set to officially open The Uganda Homes Expo 2021 at the Serena on 20th of November at 11:00am.

The Uganda Homes Expo is the region’s biggest homes show, bringing a wealth of expertise harnessed for 10 years. Targeting the entire African region with a major focus on East & Central Africa, the Uganda Homes Expo is an experiential platform that creates a level ground for real estate players to converge with a ready market for land, homes, financial advice and general real estate information.

This year’s expo focuses on sustainable housing. In respect to the uncertain COVID19 times, the expo takes on a new form as a Hybrid event in which we will have both physical and virtual participants. Never the less ,we have still done our homework ,listened and acted on feedback and this year we are giving it a twist with new content, new leading experts and new exhibitors, to give clients and exhibitors a richer experience.

The Expo this time round offers a 3 in 1 Experience that includes; Live Expo, Virtual Tour and Property Awards.

Exhibitors also have a unique platform to enhance their corporate profile and expand their market by showcasing their brand, products and services to a much larger receptive audience of potential customers and decision makers.

“We are launching a campaign for the next five years were we are focusing on sustainability in housing and interior designs. According to us at the Expo and property show, a sustainable house is a home that has the least possible negative impact on the environment, we are talking about energy efficiency, avoiding environmental toxicins, using material and resources in a responsible manner while having a positive physical and psychological impact on its inhabitants. So it’s important that while you design any property residential or commercial the concept of sustainability must be captured in there and that’s how we build a better Uganda” Edwin Musiime, Chairman Crest Group

INTRODUCING THE NATIONAL PROPERTY AWARDS 2021

This November we will be welcoming you to the first ever National Property awards 2021, these awards are dedicated to the full spectrum of the commercial property industry honoring the companies and entities of our Industry.

The awards celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. A national property award is the highest national mark of excellence.

Our Categories this year include;-

Developer of the year

Sustainable Housing

Affordable Housing

Interior design

Excellence Award

Leading Innovations

Our day time programme will pull out all the stops including live performances, networking and more and for our online audience we will have an immersive online platform where you can live stream the event, network with other attendees and join in the fun.

The Uganda Homes Expo 2021 will gather key economic players including government bodies, high-profile leaders, project developers and real estate influencers. We thank you, in anticipation, for your time and kind consideration. To register for the expo you can visit the property show website at www.propertyshowug.com