Club Pilsener has extended the exciting Club Beat Coin promotion for one more month.

Consumers have been enjoying discounts since the launch of the ‘Club Beat Coin’ campaign on 20th September, 2021 at the NBL Head Office in Port Bell, Luzira.

Club Beat Coin is derived from a popular cryptocurrency called Bitcoin and Club has made it easier for their customers to get the best beer at an even cheaper price.

How It Works

* Simply purchase a bottle of Club Pilsener beer

* Check under the crown for a UGX 300 Beat Coin

* Exchange the Beat Coin for a discount on your next Club beer purchase.

* The more coins collected, the bigger the discount

New Deadline

In the past weeks, consumers have been urged to redeem their coins before the deadline set earlier for 20th November, 2021. However, they won’t have to worry about their Beat Coins expiring until 18th December, 2021 which has been set as the new deadline.

Nile Breweries Limited encourages it’s clients to take part in the promo and enjoy the exciting discounts while they last.

Different other prizes are also being won in the promo including Club Pilsener merchandise like T-shirts, bags, beanie bags, etc.