The state minister for Fisheries, Hellen Adoa has said that government will continue tightening law enforcement on water bodies to avoid abuse of the fisheries resources.

Adoa made the remarks while officiating at the third annual fish festival in Jinja.

The minister appealed to fishing communities around the lakes to co-operate and support the activities of the Fisheries Protection Unit as it aims to streamline fishing for their own benefit.

“Sometimes we accuse UPDF protection unit of high handiness in their operations, but all that they do is to protect the lake from abuse. Our mandate as a ministry is to ensure security on our water bodies for sustainable fisheries,” she said.

Adoa said Uganda is blessed to have Lake Victoria one of the biggest water bodies in the world and home to the Nile perch must be guarded jealously.