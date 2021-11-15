Uganda Airlines has signed an agreement with Airbus Flight Hour Services Company, a subsidiary of the Airbus that will cater for spare support services for the national carrier’s two A330-800neo aircraft.

“We have signed a Flight Hour Services Agreement with Airbus. Mikhail Houri, Airbus President Africa and the Middle East signed for Airbus while Jenifer Bamuturaki signed for Uganda Airlines,” the national carrier tweeted on Monday afternoon.

The signing ceremony happened during the ongoing Dubai Airshow at the Al Maktoum Airport in Dubai where Uganda Airlines is the only East African airline showcasing at one of the largest and most successful air shows in the world, connecting aerospace industry professionals.

According to the Uganda Airlines, the deal they have entered with the European multinational aerospace corporation, Airbus will see after sales support and training including services like on-site engineering, repairs, and timely spare parts done for a period of five years from now.

The new deal will also see a consignment of critical spares positioned in Entebbe.

According to the acting Uganda Airlines CEO, Jennifer Bamuturaki, the deal will ensure the aircraft have access to the critical spares contrary to buying the capital-intensive parts.

“With this signing on board, it means that Airbus will ensure spares availability for Uganda’s aircraft using their money,” she said.

She noted that as part of the deal, the national carrier would pay later.

As they say hitting two birds with one stone, Uganda Airlines will use the Dubai Airshow for a static display of the Airbus A330neo to showcase its new generation pioneering technology, quietest cabin, mood lighting, in-flight entertainment system, innovative cockpit systems but above all market Uganda as both a tourist and investment destination.

Uganda Airlines recently started international flights using its two Airbus aircraft and currently plies the Entebbe to Dubai route.

Plans are also underway to start flying to China and London among other international destinations for the continent’s youngest national carrier.