Last week, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Chairman Electoral Commission (EC) Tanga Odoi made spirited comments in which he emphasized that President Museveni will be the party’s presidential candidate in 2026.

Tanga’s comments ironically came while strategizing for the by-election of the Kayunga District Chairperson seat which fell vacant following the passing on Ffefeka Sserubogo this year.

Tanga comments asserted that Uganda is not a laboratory, where anyone claims to have an interest in running for the presidency, adding that Museveni is still available and will be.

“We do not have any other presidential candidate in 2026, I am speaking as the NRM EC chairman. If you want to attempt, then try we see,” Tanga said.

“Everywhere people want to be president of NRM, President of Uganda, that is unseriousness. President Museveni is still here today, tomorrow and the next day,” he added.

Tanga was not yet done, lashing out at National Unity Platform’s (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine whom he referred to as an amateur.

“Uganda is not a laboratory for experiments,” he said.

“He (Bobi Wine” is too young, too shallow, he can not be president of Uganda,” Tanga said.

However, Tanga’s comments despite being cheered during the event, have caused a stormy debate in both the NRM and the NUP circles.

NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi took to Twitter and castigated Tanga for acting ironically to his Ph.D. qualifications.

Ssenyonyi accuses Tanga of being deluded thanks to the ‘bread crumbs” he is getting from President Museveni.

“It is sad that some so-called elites have been reduced to this! For Tanga Odoi who calls himself Dr/Ph.D. (although some have disputed the authenticity of his “Ph.D.”) to think that Mr.Museveni is immortal and Uganda can’t survive without him is absurd. Anyway, Tanga has to earn his kawogo!”Ssenyonyi said.

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party’s Gilbert Olanya was also dismayed by Tanga’s comments, asking the professor to stop advocating for such “absurd” things.

“It should stop,” Olanya said.

David Kabanda, NRM’s MP for Kasambya County castigated Tanga for his comments, adding that he “should lie low”.

“Tanga Odoi is trying to have his contract renewed, You know it expires in January 2022. Remind me of when Tanga Odoi called a National Conference to elect the NRM Presidential candidate for 2026? My Candidate for 2026 is Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Tanga should lie low,” Kabanda said.

No person has so far expressed interest in the presidency.

President Museveni recently while answering the question on whether he was grooming his son Gen Muhoozi to take over from him said: “Ugandans will determine their next leader,”.

Museveni was himself coy on whether he will stand for the presidency again in 2026.