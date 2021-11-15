ALL PHOTOS AND NARRATION BY FRANCIS ISAANO

A taxi failed to brake on Kira road early this morning leading to an accident that involved at least five vehicles.

The taxi registration number UAX 604R failed to stop as it approached the Kira road traffic lights, near Kira Road Police Station. The taxi then rammed into several cars that were waiting for the lights to turn green.

According to eyewitnesses, at least five cars were involved in the accident.

One of the victims that was affected, Charles Mwanguhya, the host of NBS Television’s NBS Frontline said that the driver of taxi ran away.

“It was not heavy traffic, it was a bit light. I don’t know if he failed to brake, or he was driving recklessly, he hit a total of about five cars, my car was one of the most hit vehicles,” Mwanguhya said.

By press time, traffic officers had already arrived at the scene, but according to Mwanguhya, the officers were mainly focused on trying to clear traffic before attending to the accident.

NBS photo journalist Isaano Francis who was also at the scene said that no serious injuries were sustained, save for a pregnant woman who was in the taxi.

“There was a pregnant woman in the mini bus who was rushed on a boda boda to unknown nearby hospital,” Isaano said.

The Kira road traffic lights have become a notorious black spot for accidents. In April 2019, a Ford Truck registration number UAA 497L failed to brake, hitting several cars. Police reported 29 casualties, while 1 person was confirmed dead.