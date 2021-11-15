Married couples have been called upon to portray a Godly image for those who wish to get married.

The call was made by Pastor Irene Manjeri, a senior pastor at Bethel Healing Centre Churches.

Speaking to her congregation shortly after returning from Dubai and USA, Manjeri advised women to desist from abusing the rights of their husbands’ children born outside of their marriage. She urged women to love the children, raise and nurture them and turn them into respectable citizens.

Commenting on her marriage woes that have been fodder for tabloids, Manjeri said: “I took off the wedding ring and threw it away so that I can concentrate on big upcoming miracle crusades around Uganda.”

She said she has no bad feelings towards him.

“I respect Ssalongo Katongole and he can go ahead and marry if he wishes. I am not looking for a man. I have no thirst for men and God is enough,” she said.

She however did not dismiss the possibility of marrying again.

“I might get married again in 2 years if I meet someone worthy of marriage. The bible allows me to divorce if there is fornication or death. I wish pastor Vincent Katongole peace and a good life.”

She said married couples must trust each other and in case of any misunderstandings.

Manjeri urged the couples to resolve the problems amicably without making them public.