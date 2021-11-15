Uganda’s future food production is currently under threat after researchers said that 80% of potato growing areas have been invaded by Nematodes.

Nematodes are crop pests that were discovered in Uganda and if not controlled reduce yields according to Herbert Talwana, a plant nematocyst at Makerere University college of agriculture.

Over the last three years, Uganda’s food security had improved with many people embracing farming and practicing good farming methods.

However, recent soil samples picked from different parts of the country especially in potato and banana growing areas have shown that the country has been attacked by nematodes which reduce food yields.

Talwana explained, “These nematodes compete with the plant for nutrients and the plant will struggle to grow.”

Plant-parasitic nematodes are pests that damage the host plant by inflicting wounds on the plant roots forming brown spots on the root and swelling or rotting of the tubers on the above-ground parts of the plant.

Plant nematodes have been estimated to reduce crop yields at about 20% during each planting season even when a farmer practices the basic good farming practices of spraying and also putting all kinds of fertilisers.

“The species of nematodes in Buganda is more severe than that in other parts of the country because the climate there favours their multiplication,” Talwana, a plant nematologist at Makerere College of Agriculture said.

Other serious potato growing areas in Uganda include Kabale, Mubende and Kisoro.

So far 50 samples have been collected from different parts of the country and all have tested positive.

The research was prompted by fears that Uganda would suffer Kenya’s fate where 80% of the potato growing areas are affected.

Talwana said, “People share seeds a lot in Uganda. Some of these seeds come from Kenya yet the problem is huge there.”

Research, however, is still going on to locate where the nematodes in the country originated from.

Nematodes are microscopic pests that cannot be easily seen by the naked eye, but there are signs farmers can notice to check if their gardens have been infected.

He advised, “If you did everything right, and then you see uneven growth of the crops, please pick a soil sample and bring it to Makerere.”

In the meantime, farmers have been advised on a few strategies to employ to fight these pests.

Talwana said, “First start with clean planting material because nematodes are in the soil. Suckers are dipped in hot water for 3 seconds and then put in the sun. This increases the chance of killing the nematodes.”