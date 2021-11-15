“The Management of National Water and Sewerage Corporation wishes to inform its valued customers and general public that there will be interruptions in water supply tomorrow, Tuesday, November, 16 from 10am to 3pm,” NWSC said in a statement.

“Subsequently, water supply to the entire Kampala water supply service area will be affected.”

According to national water, the planned water shutdown is caused by a planned power showdown at the Ggaba Umeme power substation that supplies power to their facilities that distributes water to the entire Kampala.

NWSC says the works on the power substation are aimed at improving performance.

“Customers are therefore advised to store water and use it sparingly as it takes time for the system to stabilize after a total plant shutdown.”

However, national water says Mukono, Seeta, Kyaliwajjala, Kireka and Ntinda will not be affected by the shutdown.