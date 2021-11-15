Telecom company, Airtel Uganda has launched a promotion targeting mobile money users in which they have sunk shs1.5 billion.

Dubbed ‘money after money’ Airtel through its mobile money company, Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited will for the next three months reward their customers and agents for using Airtel money

“Airtel prides in having the most affordable rates for mobile money, with a secure platform offering our customers convenience as they transact in Uganda and across borders. Amidst the pandemic, we have continued to see our customers transact and this is the time to reward them as we get into the festive season,” said Airtel Uganda Managing Director, Manoj Murali.

According to the telecom company, to participate in the promotion, customers will be required to use Airtel Money services for transacting or use the My Airtel application on their phones to send money, deposit, withdraw, pay bills, international money transfer, buy airtime and mobile banking .

Consequently, 100 customers will each win shs100,000 daily, 20 agents will also get shs100,000 daily whereas 10 customers will win shs10 million per month and 10 agents will get shs2 million each, monthly as part of the promotion in which the company has sunk shs1.5 billion in three months.

“For us to stay true to our commitment of offering relevant services to our customers for their day to day communication needs, it means that we must continue to innovate and introduce products and services that align with what our customers and the market need,” Manoj added.

However, customers are warned against falling prey to fraudsters who might target them.

“The only Airtel number that will call winners is 0200100100,” officials said.