In partnership with Airbus, Uganda Airlines will showcase it’s A330-800neo at the Dubai Air Show from November 14 – 18 at the Dubai Air show at the Al Maktoum Airport.

In a statement, the management Uganda Airlines said they are thrilled to be a part of this event and will further fortify the airlines by signing a Flight Hour Services (FHS) agreement for after-sales support and training that will run for 5 years.

“Our A330-800neo fleet has secured its technical performance, safety, and integrated services like on-site engineering, repairs, and timely spare parts availability through this contract,” the statement read in part.

Officials said that the Dubai Air show is an opportunity to share their commitment to clean flying with a long-term initiative of flying green and reducing their carbon footprint in the aviation industry, as depicted through the improved efficiency of the A330 neo fleet.

They said Uganda Airlines will use the show to draw on more growth opportunities, exploring more global beneficial partnerships that could practically offer reciprocal arrangements for growth in the aviation journey.

The Dubai Air show will bring together Global Aviation industry leaders in Aircraft manufacturing, Cargo handling and the entire Aviation supply chain.

“We are welcoming, friendly, and hospitable people, so are the Airbus features we will display. A hospitable cabin, each class, depicts diversity and richness in Culture (food, beliefs, and traditions) for the over 50 tribes in Uganda. Our business class is tailored for the global traveler to have a Ugandan treat,” the management said.

Uganda Airlines will be exhibiting as owners of the new generation pioneering technology like the quietest cabin, larger bins, mood lighting, the latest in-flight entertainment system, innovative cockpit systems, less by 25% fuel burn per seat, new high-span wing and wellness advanced HEPA air filters.