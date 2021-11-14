I think that most discussions of politics in Uganda take insufficient account of psychology. Economic facts, population statistics, constitutional organization, and so on, are set forth minutely.

But the neglect of psychological aspects by the eminent men who sit in posh offices so frequently causes disappointment. If politics is to become scientific, and if the events are not to be constantly surprising and unpredictable, it is imperative that our political thinking should penetrate more deeply into the springs of human action.

While appearing on NBS TV’s show, The Frontline, this week, Andrew Mwenda made an important and philosophical observation: the relationship between one’s knowledge and their satisfaction and its political importance.

If one’s knowledge is little, one is likely to be satisfied by so little because it’s impossible to aspire beyond one’s knowledge. It’s, therefore, an indisputable fact that one’s aspirations are directly proportional to their knowledge.

Because of such a fact, Ugandan government faces a problem that it has little to do about. In this social media and internet era, a destitute Ugandan like me can follow what happens in Norway, Luxembourg, USA, England etc. My exposure to countries developed more than Uganda extends my boundaries of knowledge and proportionately, my boundaries of aspirations. My satisfaction, therefore, can only happen if my knowledge is exhausted.

Having knowledge about USA and living in Uganda creates an unfortunate mismatch in aspirations and local context. It takes a fine mind — which is so rare amongst individuals — to know much and aspire realistically.

Because fine minds are scarce, most Ugandans have succumbed to their misguided desires to zealously demand for high-end services Uganda can’t offer.

I notice, the demand for democracy like USA’s by Ugandans is also motivated by knowledge about what happens in USA. When Ugandans see and read about regular transitions in USA, they wish such occasions to happen in their country.

Few Ugandans care to consider that USA had her independence in 1776 and so, more than two centuries to cultivate democracy as a value. Not so many Ugandans, I believe, know that democractically — Uganda at 59 years of independence — is performing better than USA when she was at the same age of independence.

For instance, women in USA weren’t allowed to vote till after 144 years of her independence. Only men aged 21+ years who owned land were initially allowed to vote. One had to be at a specific literacy level to vote. Literacy tests were banned almost after 200 years of independence.

In Uganda, every Tom, Dick and Harry is allowed to vote provided they are 18+ years of age and a citizen.

I highly suspect that state violence in Uganda could be largely caused by the mismatch in our expectations as citizens and the reality. State violence could be the only means to suppress or work on the strong desire for services and democracy beyond Uganda’s capacity caused by inevitable exposure to societies that are centuries away from Uganda.

Although I’m interested in acknowledging the mismatch in our aspirations and capacity, I don’t want to appear as making a case for corruption, violence and incompetence of our government. If there’s political will, significant improvements can be made but even with the best interests at heart, Uganda government can’t satiate Ugandans’ desires created by knowledge about USA and other countries of the category.