Yesterday, I left work very tired. The fatigue was so unusual that I had to go to bed earlier than usual. Now, I know what the purpose of the unusual fatigue was — it sent me to bed earlier than usual for a very long dream. If I had gone to bed late as I normally do, the dream wouldn’t have come to an end, perhaps.

The dream started when I was in a country called Ndagau. In that country, a new and 9th president was taking oath as people poured on the streets ululating in jubilation for a new dawn.

Previously, the country had seen brutal and undemocratic presidents. So, the advent of new leadership sent a wave of excitement across all citizens for the new president promised to preside over a lean, democratic, corruption and patronage free government.

Corruption, patronage, incompetence, dictatorship, impunity and others of the like were such undesired attributes that characterized past regimes. The new president’s ascension to power meant an end to the citizens’ ordeal.

He promised to restore national unity by promoting consensus building. He promised to administer the country for a reasonably short period of time, because he believed, the problem of many countries on the continent where Ndagau was a country was presidents who overstayed in power.

He emphasized restoring constitutionalism and promised never to abrogate the constitution.

After swearing in, the president set out to fulfill his long list of promises. To differ from his predecessors, the new president indeed started fulfilling his promises;

He facilitated drafting and promulgation of a new and popular constitution which he has never amended against people’s will. Term limits and age limits are still untouched.

He has, overtime, appointed very few ministers and constituencies in his country are very few to ensure that cabinet and legislature are lean as promised. Unwise and selfish deeds such as gerrymandering are unheard of in Ndagau.

Because of a very lean government, the cost of public administration is reasonable and manageable. The fiscal policy of the country is so admirable. The country isn’t heavily indebted because such attributes are of governments which mismanage resources — which isn’t the case for the country.

Every corrupt official has been arrested, arraigned before court and convicted of corruption. For some corrupt officials, their properties have been auctioned.

There’s no president’s kinsman or clansman occupying any of the government positions on favouritism. The very few who are in government are there purely on merit — nothing else. The president of Ndagau is allergic to tribalism, nepotism and favoritism.

Applying for government jobs is through observing protocol. No influence peddling and patronage. Whoever seeks government’s support does so in line with acceptable and civil standards. Ugly scenes of a president dishing out brown envelopes to wanainchi are abominable in that beautiful country.

Elections in that country are held democratically without any state inspired violence and intimidation — indeed, they are very free and fair.

When the same president had just assumed office, he promised that he will never preside over a country where someone is murdered and the culprit isn’t known. Indeed, for the very few murders that have happened in the country, all perpetrators have been brought to book. Murders have been too few and no high profile person has ever been targeted. Actually, by the time I woke up, murders in the country were no more.

The president has indeed been true to his word for he hasn’t overstayed in power. Although his popularity and credibility are unshakable, he has decided to step down from power after his 2nd term in office.

Because people in the country love the president so much, they’ve asked him to handover power to his eldest son. The president’s son is a short, lean and dark-skinned man. He has no moustache although most of his friends have. The son is a civilian.

Some of other fascinating things about Ndagau is that social media platforms such as Twitter also exist. The president’s son is also on the platform and he’s so loved there. He makes very intelligent and popular tweets.

He engages in intellectual debates with his followers. Even when some of his followers challenge him, he doesn’t block any because he is too tolerant. We all know that tolerance is a good attribute for a good leader. Personally, I was tempted to think that he doesn’t know anything about a block button.

Because he is a civilian, he also makes political or politically motivated tweets which are also usually packed with much wisdom. Unless you hate him, you can’t say that his tweets are unbecoming.

The son’s popularity largely rests on his father’s. The father has done so good for his country that his son is automatically loved by citizens.

Because of the son’s popularity, people of Ndagau will, without a doubt, vote for him overwhelmingly when he chooses to contest for a presidential seat.

He will probably poll a record percentage of votes such as 85% because he won’t be imposing himself on the citizens. I highly anticipate that elections will be as peaceful, free and fair as the only two presidential elections( provided for in the constitution) where his father was a candidate.

I’ve heard and read that USA is the longest and most admirable democracy standing but after waking up from yesterday’s dream, I think political scholars should reconsider their assessments and conclusions. The country I dreamt of, although unreal, must be the best democracy.