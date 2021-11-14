The Democratic Party(DP) national treasurer who is also vying for the East Africa Legislative Assembly ( EALA) seat Babirye Mary Kabanda has pledged to dedicate her representation to the prosperity of the children, youth and women.

Kabanda pledged at her consultative meeting on EALA, held at Lwino Lusedde sub-county in Jinja district.

In a meeting attended by DP NEC members and party district chairmen from the eastern region of Uganda, Kabanda said with her vast knowledge and experience from Uganda’s Parliament, she is the right choice for DP in the EALA.

Members assured her of their support due to her generosity in educating Uganda’s children, her legislative experience and loyalty to the party.

DP internal party nominations for EALA primaries will take place on November 15 and 16.

Kabanda fixed her nomination on Monday 15th.

According to the party spokesperson,Okoler Opio Lo Amanu, there are many members of the party that have showed interest in the same seat .

These include; the secretary general of the party Dr. Siranda Gerald, Namusana Faith, Wansala Richard, the President DP Women’s league Aisha Waliggo, Keeno Ronney, the Vice President in charge of Buganda region Fred George Kagimu and Opoka Simon among many others.