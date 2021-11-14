The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi has said that President Museveni’s government is on borrowed time and his government will soon collapse.

Kyagulanyi made the remarks after he was blocked from appearing on Bugisu Cooperative Union FM in Mbale city, where he had expected to address his supporters in the region.

“There was yet another testament that the military dictatorship is on borrowed time, and definitely on its way out. They are simply very scared of the people,”he said.

“After blocking us from addressing a radio program in Mbale, they teargassed our people, beat them up and harassed them in many ways,” he claimed.

After being blocked from the radio station, Kyagulanyi and his team continued to another part of the city, where they formally opened regional offices and met newly elected leaders from Bugisu region.

The tour there saw many joining the team and chanting jingles in praise of Kyagulanyi.

“I want to thank those who braved the teargas and beatings and joined us to listen to the message of change. I want to thank all of you in all the areas we passed for the massive love. We do not take this for granted, well knowing that you braced so much intimidation for you to come out,”he stated.