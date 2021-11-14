The Uganda Police has dismissed reports from different media houses appointing AIGP Maj Gen Jackson Bakasumba as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Last night, there were reports that the Force’s Chief of Joint Staff Bakasumba had been elevated to replace the Late Maj Gen Paul Lokech.

However, police say the reports are false and baseless.

“Please disregard all social media posts, making false and baseless claims, about the appointment of the Chief of Joint Staff, AIGP Jackson Bakasumba as the Deputy Inspector General of Police. It is not true and we ask all media platforms to pull down their fake stories,” a statement from Police reads in part.

“We shall effectively inform the public through our proven communication channels, once the position of DIGP is filled, by the Appointing Authority,” the statement continues.

Nile Post contacted a source from State House regarding the appointment of Bakasumba and the source dismissed the claims as well.

“Not true, we have not seen such an appointment from mzee (The president),” the source said.